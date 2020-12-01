Once Thanksgiving is over, Christmas shoppers take to the streets in earnest, and this year, we hope everyone does some shopping at some of the many small businesses in our city.
Small businesses make up 99 percent of Oklahoma businesses and hire half of the state’s workforce, John D. Veal Jr., acting director of the Small Business Administration’s Oklahoma District Office.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened small businesses across the state, he said.
“Many small businesses are struggling to adapt to the new realities created by this pandemic,” Veal said. “Many have closed, and many are fearful for their future.”
This is our chance to help out our neighbors who own those small businesses. These are the same people who help others in need. These are the same people who contribute to your little league team, donate items to your fundraisers or who allow youth groups to hold car washes at their places of business. These businesses don't make any money by helping out others. They do it because they care about the people here and the city they love.
If you're looking for something specific, American Express identifies dozens of Muskogee small businesses on its website that include all kinds of shops and restaurants. Or talk to your friends, coworkers or families about small businesses they frequent.
Some of the larger stores in the city have closed their doors and taken their money with them. There are new businesses opening nearly every week around Muskogee. Before you drive out of town to do your shopping, visit some of the local businesses and see what they have to offer. The owners are your friends and neighbors. We want them all to succeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.