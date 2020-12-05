Implementing a policy that allows health care professionals to continue working with patients after testing positive for the novel coronavirus exposes a system crumbling due to the demands of a poorly managed pandemic.
It also exposes a health care system that, according to statistics, failed most Americans even before the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 were added to the American vocabulary. World health statistics compiled by Health Systems Facts, a project of the Real Reporting Foundation, show health care costs in the United States as a percentage of gross domestic product and on a per capita basis are much higher than other developed countries, but health outcomes — for example, life expectancy and infant mortality rates — are much worse.
Even though consumers pay more for health care in the United States, Americans have access to fewer doctors and fewer nurses on a per capita basis than many of the 37 democracies in Europe, North America, the Pacific Rim and Latin America that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The shortage of health care workers existed years before the novel coronavirus arrived in North America. The accelerated growth of nursing jobs through 2026 was projected more than a decade ago, and the same is true for other health care professionals as a result of the high number of workers retiring and the increased level of care required for baby boomers as they grew older.
While public- and private-sector programs were initiated to spur career interests and lure workers into various health care professions, not nearly enough was done. State government shifted the costs of higher education to students and their families, putting the hopes of a degree out of reach for those unwilling to mortgage their futures by going to college.
These issues cannot be resolved soon enough to address the demands of the public health crisis. But it's not too late for policymakers and lawmakers to take note of the dire state of health care system and begin shoring up and mending all the faults exposed by a health care system driven by insurance conglomerates and pharmaceutical giants rather than medical care providers.
Allowing COVID-19 positive nurses — or any other medical care provider and support staff — to provide care is unreasonable and unacceptable even as a last resort. We can do better.
