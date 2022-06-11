Persistence and perseverance pays off!
State purchasing officials recently relinquished efforts to stonewall the release of information about the more than 1,400 applicants seeking a slice of a $1.87 billion pie that must be dished out before 2025. They also released details about a panoply of projects for which applicants seek American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Oklahoma opened a public portal in 2021, allowing all Oklahomans an opportunity to pitch projects and apply for ARPA funds. More than 1,400 applicants took advantage of the opportunity, requesting more than $18 billion for their projects — about 10 times more than what is available.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services initially considered all applications “temporarily confidential” until projects were approved. OMES officials cited an internal purchasing memo as grounds for the decision.
Oklahoma Watch, with legal assistance provided by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, filed a lawsuit in April seeking a court order demanding the release of those documents. The state agency abandoned its efforts earlier this month to keep the records confidential and released them for public inspection and copying.
The availability of that much money coupled with the power to determine which projects get funded creates opportunities rife for abuse. Shielding from public scrutiny details about applicants and projects would make it easier for those controlling the pursestrings to grant political favors.
To their credit, state lawmakers took steps earlier to check the executive branch and its authority to spend federal pandemic relief funds, establishing the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief. Lawmakers also convened the Second Extraordinary Session of the 58th Legislature, allowing them to evaluate and approve ARPA project applications after they adjourned the regular session in May.
Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to consider six ARPA requests forwarded by the joint committee for legislative consideration. They will assess the merits of those particular projects publicly — as they should be.
Voters will be capable of determining how the projects assessed publicly stack up against similar proposals the joint committee rejected. The increased transparency empowers voters, who will be more informed before they cast their ballots during the next election.
