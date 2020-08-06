Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe joined their Texas colleagues and others this week to introduce a bill that would short-circuit environmental laws already undermined by short-sighted policies that place short-term profits above long-term security.
The bill purportedly would clarify the nationwide permit process and procedures used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure compliance with key environmental laws. Oklahoma’s senators say the bill is necessary to ensure infrastructure projects are not delayed by regulatory reviews required by the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act.
Lankford said Americans “are the ones who suffer when responsible infrastructure projects are delayed or denied.” Inhofe, seeking re-election this year — said the measure would prevent “liberal activists” from hijacking “the federal permitting process” and help “energy producers here at home ... meet the increased demand.”
While those arguments might sound appealing, the logic is flawed. Regulatory reviews are required to protect natural resources like water, which are necessary to support life and commerce. Spoiling these natural resources by making hasty decisions that jeopardize the long-term health of Americans, their quality of life and ability to sustain their livelihoods is not worth the short-term profits of one or two corporations and the comparatively few corporate shareholders.
We are experiencing now the impact of short-term policy-making as more American lives are lost per capita to the novel coronavirus than almost anywhere else on the planet. Only three other countries, according to Johns Hopkins University, have fared worse than the United States — United Kingdom, Peru and Chile.
Policy decisions should be based on long-term societal impact rather than short-term gains for a few. When there is a chance infrastructure projects or mining could spoil or destroy our natural resources, the time should be taken to ensure that will not happen before those activities are allowed to move forward.
