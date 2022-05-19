Oklahoma lawmakers hedged their bets and folded on a measure that would have allowed wagers to be placed on the outcome of sporting events.
Sponsors of House Bill 3008 also fudged on their explanations for the measure's failure to garner the support needed for passage. They cited "moral issues" and a lack of "appetite for it" among state senators as reasons to avoid votes recorded on the floor of either legislative chamber.
We're willing to call their bluff: Lawmakers lacked the intestinal fortitude to gamble on a measure during an election year that might make them vulnerable to a small, but vocal, bloc of voters. And Gov. Kevin Stitt's ongoing feud with tribal leaders likely doused the desire of other legislators who otherwise might be willing to let tribes amend gaming compacts to include sports pools.
Economists estimate the delay to legalize sports wagers will cost the state about $240 million in lost revenue, much of which would have been directed toward public schools. That money will be funneled into states where placing a bet on sports is legal.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, a Ponca City Republican and author of HB 3008, said Oklahomans will bet on sports regardless of legislative action or inaction. He said they will place bets "online, under the table or journey ... out of state placing their bets," and the state will lose "millions of dollars in revenue each week" lawmakers fail to act.
Thirty states offer some form of legal sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association, three of them — Colorado, New Mexico and Arkansas — abut Oklahoma. Another five recently legalized sports bets, and legalization is expected this year in our neighboring states of Kansas and Missouri.
Oklahoma will remain behind the eight ball until it catches up to its neighbors at a future date with no election-year conflicts. Until then, we can only hope lawmakers will be more forthright about their reasons to delay efforts to legalize sports bets.
