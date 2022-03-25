THUMBS UP to Muskogee Police Sgt. Ron Yates who retired this week after 22 years with the Muskogee Police Department.
Yates said he was reluctant to join the force. His father had spent 20 years with the Muskogee Police Department. He said he chose to work at Fort Howard paper plant for 13 years, but he joined Muskogee Police Reserves in 1996.
Serving as a police officer is sometimes a thankless job. When they answer calls, they don't always know what situation they are walking into. They meet people when some tragedy or injustice has affected them. They meet people who don't like them simply because they wear a badge and a uniform.
Yates found ways to interact well with people, enjoy his job and save a life when he saw a man having a heart attack.
Thank you Sgt. Yates for your service to our community. Good luck with future endeavors.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce and all of the vendors who will be at this weekend's Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
The timing could not be better to host such an event — people have had enough of winter and are ready for spring, which officially begins Sunday. They are tired of being cooped up in the house after worrying about COVID-19 for two years.
The fair will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Poplar and Lee streets.
And this year's kickoff is drawing plenty of vendors ready to share their wares — quilts, tumblers, furniture, sweets and more.
With the Accuweather forecast predicting 67 degrees and partly sunny weather on Saturday, it's a great time to get out of the house and enjoy the day in Fort Gibson.
