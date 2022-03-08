Outfitters along the Illinois River are angry that they were not consulted by the Grand River Dam Authority when it proposed rules for licensing and permits for scenic rivers, and we believe the criticism by those outfitters is warranted.
The Oklahoma Legislature terminated the rights and authority of the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission in 2016 after years of funding cuts and transferred them to GRDA that same year. The proposed rules by the GRDA incorporate language from the OSRC and added a few new provisions. The proposed rules primarily address “licensing and use permits for the scenic rivers of the State of Oklahoma and the protection of natural resources.”
Lawmakers included a provision authorizing the creation of a scenic rivers advisory board when oversight of scenic rivers in Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties was transferred to GRDA. The formation of an advisory board was discretionary, and the panel never was assembled.
By not creating the advisory board, river outfitters and other stakeholders have been left in the dark.
"We want representatives from Cherokee County on this board," Diamondhead Resort owner Kevin Kelley said. "You've got people ... being able to tell my industry what to do, and they know nothing about our industry."
Tahlequah Tourism Director Gena McPhail said the Illinois River and other scenic rivers are a major driver of the area's tourism economy. Hotels in Cherokee County attribute 87% of the revenue stream to those who visit the Illinois River during the floating season.
The river is a huge tourism draw for Tahlequah. Plenty of people stay in the hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop while they are visiting.
GRDA should have acted and created the advisory board that included river outfitters and other stakeholders. That is the only way to be fair and to get the perspective of those whose livelihoods depend on the use of the river.
