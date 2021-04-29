A bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt that criminalizes the exercise of First Amendment rights and sanctions homicide continues a troubling trend that must be stopped in its tracks.
The law, once it takes effect Nov. 1, subjects protesters who block the use of a public street to penalties that include $5,000 fine and a year in jail — organizations convicted of conspiring with protesters will now face criminal penalties. It also grants civil and criminal immunity to motorists who injure or kill protesters while fleeing if they fear serious injury or death.
This law and other anti-protest measures are unnecessary restrictions that undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on political speech. Anti-rioting laws already exist at the state and federal level — they have been a part of the state's criminal code since at least 1910 — and Congress included anti-riot provisions in the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which appears to have prompted revisions at the state level here and elsewhere.
Marching on streets and — in the process — obstructing traffic is a tactic used by nonviolent protesters and activists that has been used for decades. But the tactic was singled out for special treatment by lawmakers only after protests erupted this past summer, when a former Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.
Stitt, in fact, defended the bill by citing an incident that occurred during such a protest in Tulsa, where a motorist drove through protesters who blocked highway traffic. Several protesters were injured, paralyzing one from the waist down, but the district attorney's office considered the circumstances and declined to file charges against the driver.
During the first few months following Floyd's death, researchers documented more than 100 instances of automobiles being used by hostile motorists against protesters. A number of those assailants, which included in one instance a Ku Klux Klan leader, were charged in accordance with local laws, but like the motorist in Tulsa, it depended on the circumstances of each particular case and prosecutorial discretion.
Passage of House Bill 1674 is far from an isolated event. The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, which began tracking anti-protest legislation November 2016, reports Oklahoma is one of 45 states that have considered 220 bills that would crack down on protests.
The organization's U.S. Protest Law Tracker shows 30 bills have been signed into law, and another 68 remain pending — 11 more are pending in the Oklahoma Legislature. Among those 30 that have become law are two measures introduced in 2017 by Oklahoma legislators in response to protests of oil pipelines, which outlawed demonstrations near locations defined as "critical infrastructure" and while trespassing on private property.
HB 1674 appears to be an irrational response to the George Floyd protests and calls for reforms to address systemic racism within too many of our institutions. Rather than blanket immunity, there should be prosecutorial discretion based upon facts and circumstances of a particular case.
Considering the extent of existing anti-rioting laws and penalties that already exist, state lawmakers should direct their attention to more pressing needs rather than oppressing political speech. Because they didn't, Oklahomans should join Joshua Harris-Till, president of Young Democrats of America, and sign a petition for a veto referendum of HB 1674.
Oklahoma voters still have a voice. Lawmakers must know they cannot take their voices away by criminalizing speech.
