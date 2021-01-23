Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter eroded the trust in his office when he decided to spend taxpayer money to perpetuate the unfounded myth of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Hunter's decision to use the authority of his office to challenge the outcomes of elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin undermined his ability to serve this state. Not only did the aggrieved parties have ample opportunity to litigate any claims, the voters Hunter and his allies attempted to silence came predominantly from communities of color.
Oklahoma State NAACP President Anthony Douglas said he questions whether any "African American" would get fair treatment at the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement, which Hunter oversees as attorney general. The office has a statutory duty to enforce state laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation.
“Can a person who has a complaint go to the attorney general as an African American and feel that they would get fair treatment in the state of Oklahoma?" Douglas said. "He already has attempted to file a lawsuit to disenfranchise voters in other states.”
It's unfortunate, but Hunter — a politician who is quick to tout his federalist credentials and generally argues for state's rights rather than against them — is not alone when it comes to perpetuating the big lie of election fraud this cycle. He was joined by too many Oklahoma legislators at the state and federal level who pedaled the same conspiracy.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford faced a similar outcry after he signed a letter saying he would join some of his colleagues and vote against Electoral College certification unless a commission was appointed to audit the vote. Lankford backtracked Jan. 6 after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of electoral votes.
Ultimately rioters were turned back, Congress fulfilled its constitutional duty, and the voters' voices were heard. "Democracy prevailed," but Hunter — and others — have some work to do to restore confidence in government and his office.
