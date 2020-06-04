Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter concluded correctly when he advised state health officials the release of COVID-19 infection data violates no law as long as the information includes no personally identifiable information.
That information, which has been available since mid-April, was pulled Monday from the Oklahoma State Health Department’s online portal and obscured from public inspection. Hunter’s analysis of the issue and advice means information needed to make sound decisions about the pandemic and an apparent resurgence in new cases will be available once again.
The halt to public dissemination of local-level pandemic data came as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s extraordinary powers dissipated. Those powers were granted by lawmakers so the state’s chief executive could deal with a catastrophic health emergency caused by a novel coronavirus that penetrated populations around the globe within weeks.
Blocking access to details about the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and long-term nursing facilities, jails and prisons threatened the ability to assess public health risks and respond accordingly. It also jeopardized the ability of individuals to make decisions about the safety of their loved ones and themselves.
Too often medical privacy laws are used as a shield to prevent access to public records or information that lie within the realm of public domain. Sometimes the decision to do so is intentional and sometimes those blocking access don’t know the law, understand its applicability, or to whom the laws apply.
It seems obvious that disseminating data in aggregate form — void of personally identifiable details — would violate no laws intending to protect private medical information because there is no individualized privacy interests at stake. Hunter apparently concludes as much, saying it is appropriate to release local infection and death data along with aggregate demographic data — details about age and race.
Making that information public is necessary to good decision-making as we navigate through a pandemic that has yet to release its grip on our collective throats. We applaud Hunter for ensuring continued access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.