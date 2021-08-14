An examination of a decision rendered this week by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals evokes an image of jurists attempting to split the baby to achieve an outcome that satisfies multiple interests.
Diving back in to issues prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the state's highest court for appellants in criminal cases reaffirmed its holdings that recognize the existence of reservations granted to the Five Tribes in eastern Oklahoma. At the same time OCCA overturned recent rulings that vacated the convictions of defendants wrongly prosecuted by a state that denied for decades the existence of those reservations.
The outcome of State of Oklahoma v. The Hon. Jana Wallace seems to have satisfied most state and tribal leaders with conflicting sovereign interests. By deciding McGirt cannot be applied retroactively to "final convictions," OCCA restricted the use of McGirt and the state's post-McGirt decisions to challenge convictions based on questions of jurisdiction — an issue used by Gov. Kevin Stitt, state prosecutors to monger fear.
The Five Tribes also wrote in support of the decision rendered this week by OCCA, acknowledging the "positive result" it will have for crime victims and their families who "will avoid being re-victimized by new trials." The decision also reaffirms and defends "tribal sovereignty" and reminds the federal government of its duty to honor treaties.
The governor hailed the decision as a victory but did so in hyberbolic terms, threats about "dangerous criminals" falling "through the cracks." Attorney General John O'Connor wasted no time trying to stoke more fear by reminding Oklahomans of the "disastrous effects" yet to come in the wake of McGirt.
The state lobbed another assault against McGirt, asking U.S. Supreme Court justices to take an extraordinary — and unlikely — step of reversing a decision it rendered just 13 months ago. In a petition filed this month in Bosse v. Oklahoma, the state argues the McGirt ruling is "the problem" and the court's reconsideration of their decision in that case "only realistic avenue for ending the ongoing chaos affecting every corner of daily life in Oklahoma."
We urge the governor to read a concurring opinion included in OCCA decision. Vice Presiding Judge Robert L. Hudson emphasized the importance "of all these parties working together." While tribes and local governments have coordinated their efforts to ensure public safety and welfare of residents, the governor continues an assault that erodes trust, which will be essential for sovereigns to work for benefit of all Oklahomans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.