Public health officials recently acknowledged the state was woefully unprepared for a pandemic like the one that seems to be growing worse with each passing week.
Dr. Lance Frye, interim commissioner of health, told The Frontier that 90% of the state's response was done "with baling wire and duct tape." Oklahomans were fortunate the novel coronavirus permeated the state much later than the nation's coastal regions.
But the coronavirus appears to be embedded here now, with the reporting of more than 1,000 new cases a day becoming fairly routine since mid-September. The number of COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having the disease who require hospitalization continues to climb to new record highs, threatening to overwhelm capacity of hospitals — especially those in rural areas.
That's why the decision earlier this month at the Oklahoma State Department of Health to demobilize its Incident Command Service is puzzling. A letter sent by Frye to state employees on Oct. 5 announced the immediate demobilization of the unit that was assembled to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter, which was obtained by CNHI Oklahoma, Frye offered assurances the demobilization was "being conducted in an efficient and safe manner." The Incident Command Service combined the expertise of state health employees with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Service, which Frye said would "assume the daily function and resource management" while the team members from the Oklahoma State Health Department return to their regular duties.
This abrupt move is the second decision made this month at the health department that raises questions about transparency and motive. This decision was made at about the same time it was announced the public health testing lab in Oklahoma City would be closed and relocated to Stillwater before the end of the year.
Making such consequential decisions at a time when the pandemic is getting worse — not better — and without public discussion raises a lot of red flags.
Public health officials deserve credit for keeping the death rate down, but now is no time for distractions. The health and wellbeing of all Oklahomans must remain the No. 1 priority.
