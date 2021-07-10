There are serious issues that need to be addressed in this state, but there are some Oklahoma lawmakers who would rather waste time — and the taxpayers' dime — on a more trivial matter.
A growing number of state legislators want to eliminate the semiannual ritual that requires an adjustment of the clocks. While there appears to be agreement about the desire for change, lawmakers split on the issue of sleeping an extra hour getting another hour of daylight each evening.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, decided to punt after failing to have his bill seeking an end for daylight savings time heard on the House floor. He plans to file a bill later this year that would let voters decide the matter by legislative referendum.
First-term Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he plans to fight for a bill that would require all Oklahomans spring forward an hour and never return. He described the daylight savings measure as his "passion bill" and vowed to "get this across the finish line" even "if it takes me my full 12 years" — he must be confident about this year's redistricting efforts.
We urge our elected leaders to abandon all these ideas and focus their energy on issues that will produce tangible results — outcomes that benefit their constituents. It's difficult to discern what benefits might be derived by isolating Oklahoma from its neighboring states in the Central Time Zone.
There are some studies that show there are economic and emotional costs associated with switching to and from standard time to daylight time and back again. And there seems to be a corresponding risk — at least temporarily — for more traffic mishaps, suicides and cardiac arrests.
Addressing problems associated with seasonal time change at the state level would do little without uniformity in the laws among states. Fixing the time zone in Oklahoma would do nothing to minimize risks for out-of-state drivers traveling for leisure or delivering freight to locations across the country.
Working on a clock that differs by an hour one way or another with eight other states in the Central Time Zone for much of the year could prove problematic for businesses here and elsewhere. Why would it be a good idea to make it more difficult to do business in Oklahoma?
Daylight savings time is an issue for which uniformity is required. This issue would best be left to Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.