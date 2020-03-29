Twenty days after state officials reported the first known case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and in-state capability of testing for the novel coronavirus there may finally be enough test kits to get an idea how many Oklahomans are infected.
Minimum testing revealed 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first 20 days that have resulted with eight deaths and sent 105 people to the hospital. There reportedly are 300 people who have been hospitalized who may have been infected, but they are awaiting the results of tests being processed at private laboratories.
Sadly, we have no idea how widespread COVID-19 is in Oklahoma because of the dearth of testing. Tests promised by the federal government were delayed or never delivered — testing guidelines were so stringent that many who should have been tested were not even tested when tests became available.
The state was able to procure 10,000 COVID-19 test kits on Friday, but officials unfortunately have decided to adhere to guidelines that restrict access to testing. State officials said those kits will be used only to test the elderly, the vulnerable, those who are hospitalized and health care workers who may be infected.
Public health experts contend there must be much broader testing to get a true picture of the breadth of this pandemic. If we want to get a handle on its transmission, we need to know where it is and where it’s heading. That information is available from those who are infected but are more mobile than the population described in the guidelines adopted.
The COVID-19 pandemic caught everybody flat-footed. That was made worse by those who ignored it, downplayed its severity, or downright lied about it. We will never recover fully from those errors, but we can at least try to make up for them by testing the right way now.
