A measure that proposes lowering the cost for Oklahoma residents to use state parks should lower the cost to $0.
Many Oklahomans were upset when the state announced it would be charging residents fees to use state parks. Oklahoma residents who use the parks have an option to pay $60 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to Oklahoma’s state parks or $8 per day for a one-day pass. Oklahoma’s senior citizens and veterans receive free access.
The measure, which passed the House last week, would have Oklahomans pay $20 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to one state park. Out-of-state visitors would not be offered the discounted pass. They would pay $75 per year for an annual pass or $10 for a daily one.
Many residents, even before COVID-19 struck, couldn’t afford to shell out $60 for unlimited access. And $8 for a one-day pass is excessive for those who use nearby state parks as an inexpensive way to spend time with their families, get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. And, $20 for one park? One of the greatest things about Muskogee is that we have several state parks nearby. We shouldn’t have to pick one park.
There should be no fees for Oklahomans. Oklahoma is a poor state with a lot of low-income people who have to watch every dime they spend just for the basic necesseties of life.
While we have supported hikes for campground fees in the past to help maintain our state parks, we believe Oklahomans should be able to spend the day at them for free.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who is the Senate author, said constituents have complained about admission fees, and the measure can help alleviate some costs on taxpayers while still providing revenue for the parks system.
We believe money to maintain state parks should come from dedicated revenue streams with deeper funding pools, like surcharges on big-ticket athletics, sporting goods or boats.
That will ensure parks will be maintained well into the future at no cost to Oklahomans who would like to enjoy the outdoors.
