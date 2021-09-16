We applaud the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for taking steps now to avoid the costly mistakes that cost Oklahomans millions of dollars to heat their homes during a severe winter storm this past February.
Regulators summoned officials from some of the state's top utilities to discuss possible options for the upcoming winter. Commissioner Dana Murphy said there are predictions that this "could be one of the longest and coldest" winters "we've seen in years."
Regardless of whether those predictions prove true, we believe it is good policy to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Oklahomans are fortunate to live in a state with an abundance of energy from a variety of sources: fossil fuels, hydropower, wind, solar.
What must be addressed is how to ensure the availability of that energy during times of peak demand. This is especially critical during adverse weather conditions.
Utilities officials cautioned against overregulation, warning commissioners about unintended consequences like short supplies or price spikes. They also said steps they might take on their own in the short term might prove too costly to be effective.
Unregulated energy markets are not the answer — ask our neighbors in Texas, where a deregulated market provided few incentives for energy companies to invest in an infrastructure that could withstand extreme weather. Officials estimate the extreme cold during the February storm caused outages across Texas that killed more than 200 people and caused electricity prices to spike in some places by as much as 10,000%.
While regulations are necessary to ensure Oklahomans have power even at the most critical times and at prices that are reasonable and consistent, we should not stop there. With signs of a changing climate becoming clearer by the day, the time to begin planning and building of the infrastructure that will meet future demands begins now.
