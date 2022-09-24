Oklahoma lawmakers are dragging their feet in their broadband expansion efforts, and we would like to see them get someone in the position to make it happen.
Lawmakers learned how hard it has been to find someone to take the role permanently. The acting interim director said that “under no circumstances” does he want the director role permanently.
The state at one time had as many as 35 applicants interested in leading the Oklahoma Broadband Office, but has since seen every qualified applicant withdraw or take another job.
Lawmakers have tasked the office with the ambitious goal of increasing broadband internet access to 95% of the state by 2027. Lawmakers plan to expand access to everyone except those in areas where extreme distance or terrain makes it cost-prohibitive.
They need to find the money they need to get the person they need to do the job if that is where the problem lies.
It's a job that is only set to last five years, so that limits the number of candidates who might be interested.
State human resources officials recommended a hiring salary range of up to $200,000. The governing board said a $150,000 to $170,000 salary was adequate to recruit someone with the technical and fiscal know-how to oversee the federally funded expansion effort expected to top $1.5 billion through mid-2028.
They have to find someone who not only knows the technical nature of broadband service, but someone who also knows the inner workings and dynamics of the Oklahoma Capitol.
State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said the problem is that salary range would make this person one of Oklahoma’s highest paid government employees. They would make more than most agency heads, so there’s a desire to be competitive but also stay in line with existing salary ranges.
If Oklahoma is to ever be competitive with other states, we have to at least get in the game. Some of our children are struggling in school because they don't have internet access. They have to be on a level playing field with the rest of the children who have access.
This is a big job. An important job. A complicated job. One that calls for expertise that will come at a cost. If it means we have to pay more to one person for a five-year period, then that's what needs to happen. This is not a job in which the state can cut corners. They have to get it right.
