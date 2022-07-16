Oklahoma brought in a record-breaking $171.2 million in gross production tax revenues in just a month, which should be handled carefully.
That June 2022 total was the most ever in a single month, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said. He said those numbers were based on April’s production when crude oil averaged $101.78 per barrel and natural gas was selling for an average of $6.60 per million BTU.
Oil and gas gross production taxes, meanwhile, topped $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. That’s the highest 12-month total for the tax in state history, McDaniel said.
These are great numbers, but the state should be very cautious about what they do with that money.
There's no guarantee that a boon like that will come along again. June 2022 could be an anomaly.
This overage should be considered found money and needs to be put into the state's Rainy Day Fund. We should have enough money in the Rainy Day Fund to get us through at least a year of hard times.
It would be tempting to spend some of that money, but we should not spend it on anything that would be a recurring expense. Now is not the time to splurge. We should pay our bills first. We should put some of that money back, because everybody's going to have emergencies. If we have that cushion, we won't have to worry if gross production tax revenue takes a downturn.
