A legislative oversight committee tasked with examining the Tourism and Recreation Department revealed problems many predicted when lawmakers gave Gov. Kevin Stitt unprecedented authority to overhaul state agencies.
In an effort to streamline the state bureaucracy and to operate government like a business, the governor stripped out the oversight required to prevent wasteful spending. Lawmakers granted Stitt greater authority to appoint agency heads and hobble boards and commissions that provided a check on the actions of agency heads and political appointees.
The result at the Tourism and Recreation Department, according to findings presented by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, include improper valuations of state assets and multimillion-dollar investments in assets consumers care little about. The most problematic issue, perhaps, is the grant to one person unilateral authority to acquire, lease or divest state property without oversight.
During the past two years, the agency, which was founded in 1972 to serve "as the state’s tourism, recreation and advertising agency," prioritized the revitalization of crumbling lodges and restaurants at state parks. The state agency spent more than $16 million to support the third-party contractor's operations of restaurants at state parks and $20 million in bond funds for state park lodges.
Top priorities ranked by those who visit and use Oklahoma's state parks include the development of RV camping areas, hiking opportunities and cabins. Visitors ranked restaurant dining as the 12th most important amenity at state parks, and the lodges at state parks, which have deteriorated during the past several years due in part to a lack of state funding, made no appearance on their list of priorities.
We understand the need to subsidize operations and maintenance of our state parks with taxpayer dollars. We don't mind state subsidies for state park lodges, restaurants, golf courses and other amenities offered.
Those subsidies become problematic when there is a lack of oversight. Our concerns become greater when a single person who stands accountable only to the governor is granted unilateral authority to spend millions of dollars from the public coffers.
We share the level of shock state Sen. Dewayne Pemberton acknowledged when LOFT Committee members reviewed tourism expenditures. We agree with the Muskogee Republican's assessment that some of those expenditures — and the amount of money spent — may not have been "the best use of taxpayer dollars."
We urge him and other legislative leaders to act on the need for lawmakers to rethink the need for oversight of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
