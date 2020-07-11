Offering convenience at a profit is not unusual, but something smells about the state's arrangement with a private company that compiles court documents and hides them behind a paywall.
Oklahoma contracted with KellPro Inc. to act as gatekeeper of court records, which are scanned in at taxpayer expense by employees at courthouses across the state. The public can access some information online — courthouse locations, case numbers, party names and case type — but the records are accessible only to Oklahoma Bar Association members willing to subscribe at a cost of $50 a month.
In addition to the subscription service for public records available to a select few, KellPro recently began selling ad space on its website in an effort to generate revenue from those who have limited access to courthouse information. Mark Thomas, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Press Association, described the state's arrangement with the for-profit company as "an ugly look" during an interview with The Frontier, which examined the accessibility of court documents on KellPro's website and another online portal funded by taxpayers and court fees.
KellPro was able to create a system that allowed it to gather, compile and sell public records that by law are required to be made available to the public. The state began constructing a similar database in 2007, assessing a $15 fee on most court filings to fund a centralized system to make court records available to the public that, according to The Frontier, has yet to be implemented as intended.
Oklahoma Director of Courts Jari Askins told The Frontier the Unified Case Management System, which is supported by court fees, "is more of a behind-the-curtain thing" available to courthouse personnel. The state began collaborating in 2016 with KellPro on a project that would make any document scanned to its website available on the state portal and accessible without cost.
While that is true for records in some counties, the goal of making that a reality for all 77 counties in Oklahoma is far from becoming a reality. The Frontier notes even those counties that make court records available at www.oscn.net — Muskogee County, for example — do so only sporadically while providing them more consistently at the for-profit www.odcr.com site owned by KellPro, which also works "to ensure that counties update regularly" the property records it will sell.
We agree with Thomas, who told The Frontier: “If the records are there, you should be able to get them from the government." With KellPro and its deal with the state "you’re being told, if you want to get them, you have to either come to us or pay someone else to give them to you.”
Instead of cutting deals with for-profit companies, state officials should focus more on serving the citizens they serve.
