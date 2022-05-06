THUMBS UP to all of the first responders who worked throughout the night Wednesday and all day Thursday to make sure people affected by flooding were safe.
With roads washing out in many locations, people were caught off guard, especially at night. They could not see anything but water, not realizing roadways had disappeared.
Volunteer fire departments, along with the Muskogee Fire Department, assisted in numerous rescues. Muskogee police and sheriff's deputies also assisted and made sure dangerous roadways were blocked. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service personnel stood ready to do their jobs, despite the water.
County commissioners, who are responsible for the roads out in the county, and emergency management officials are staying on top of the situation so that they know where roads and bridges will need repairs.
THUMBS UP to the Education Foundation of Muskogee who distributed grants to educators this week.
Foundation representatives surprised teachers across Muskogee Public Schools with grants Tuesday morning. According to the grant list, the Foundation awarded 22 grants totaling about $32,177.
That's $32,177 teachers did not have to spend out of their own pockets to enrich the education of the children in their classes.
Three Creek Elementary teachers who received grants to encourage outdoor learning. Rougher Innovations Academy teacher Kelli Chambers said her grant will help fund material about the Holocaust. Three grants were awarded for Muskogee High School projects.
MHS Principal Mickey Replogle said teachers appreciate what the Education Foundation does for MHS students and teachers.
“Any extra funding our teachers can get just adds to the resources available for them to use in the classroom and for our students,” Replogle said.
And we appreciate the Foundation for working hard to raise the money that benefits students.
