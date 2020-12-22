Gov. Kevin Stitt recently announced new limits on indoor gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, but it's too little too late.
As of Monday, 48 Muskogee County residents have died from COVID-19, with 37 of those residents in the city of Muskogee. In Oklahoma, there have been 263,434 cases of COVID-19 with 2,218 deaths statewide.
Stitt's plan is to limit attendance at indoor youth sporting events. He also plans limits all other indoor gatherings to 50% of building capacity. Churches are excluded from the rule even though church services, funerals and weddings can be super spreaders.
Stitt said he’ll also extend previous orders that require bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. — except for curbside and drive-thru services — and mandates that they space their tables at least 6 feet apart or install dividers in a bid to ensure social distancing. Those new capacity rules would last at least 30 days.
Thirty days is a start, but again, too little too late. This pandemic is not going away any time soon. It will not be gone in 30 days. It will take a lot of time to vaccinate everyone in the United States who wants to be vaccinated, and even then, we don't know how long cases will linger, because not everyone is willing to be vaccinated.
This is why you should use your common sense. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Do it for your family.
