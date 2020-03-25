Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “safer-at-home” order is a step in the right direction when we need leaps.
One of government’s essential jobs is to protect its constituents. That doesn’t just include military and law enforcement. It means we need government to step up and protect us in critical moments such as a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt’s order falls well short of meeting government’s essential responsibility:
• No gatherings of 10 or more people may take place in Oklahoma effective midnight Tuesday.
• All non-essential businesses in 19 counties with confirmed cases must close for 21 days effective by the close of Wednesday.
• The more vulnerable of our society will be required to shelter in place until the end of April.
The effectiveness of those measures are undermined by the number of concerns.
Closing all non-essential businesses sounds impressive until you realize only 19 of 77 counties fall under the order.
Stitt has no way of knowing how many counties actually have COVID-19 cases because of a dearth of tests available. Approximately 850 tests have been administered. There have been 109 cases in Oklahoma, but that could be the tip of the iceberg once widespread testing becomes available.
The ban on gatherings of 10 or more people was common sense weeks ago. However, many people chose not to abide by that suggestion and continued to go to bars, gyms, and entertainment venues. Apparently, some of us need the suggestion to be in the form of an order before widespread compliance begins. That’s where Stitt could have been more proactive.
Stitt’s order will expand to other counties when cases are confirmed in those counties. Isn’t that closing the barn door a little late?
We live in scary times. Government must take the lead by taking a step back. Government officials must allow science, scientists and medical professionals to take the lead. They wanted stricter measures in place weeks ago.
By waiting and coming in weak, government is failing to protect its constituents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.