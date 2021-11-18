Elected officials have found numerous ways to politicize a pandemic that has killed more than 763,000 Americans, but using the National Guard as a stalking horse to oppose a Department of Defense vaccination requirement takes the cake.
Disobeying orders, challenging the chain of command, and putting the interests of individuals above the overall mission undermines fundamental principles of military service. The Pentagon determined military readiness required the National Guard, like all of the U.S. military's active-duty components, be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Mandatory vaccinations for military personnel is nothing new. The Department of Defense administered 17 different vaccines to service members before COVID-19 vaccines were added to the list, and smallpox vaccinations were the first to be required when they were administered during the Revolutionary War.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued his vaccine policy for Oklahoma National Guard a day after he removed Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson as adjutant of the state's 8,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen. Thompson was removed from duty after he received his COVID-19 booster shot and publicly expressed his support for vaccinating his troops.
Governors have legal authority to give orders to National Guard units in their states, and there are consequences for those who fail to follow a governor's lawful orders. The National Guard is a federally funded entity, and courts have ruled federal rules prevail when there is a conflict between a governor and the Department of Defense.
While there may be some gray area in the law with regard to Stitt's authority and his decision to let National Guard members disobey an order from the Pentagon, there is little doubt about how it affects troop morale. One Oklahoma National Guardsman expressed exasperation with Stitt's decision, telling a reporter with The Washington Post, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, the governor should "quit using us as pawns."
We couldn't agree more.
