Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered what could be his final State of the State Address this week.
Full of lofty promises and devoid of details, the speech came across as a desperate plea for votes delivered by a candidate with little to lose. More confounding, perhaps, was the governor's decision to shine a spotlight on his ongoing feud with the state's tribal leaders, who may carry more sway in unity than Oklahoma's chief executive standing alone.
Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill, who attended the event as a guest of House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, had hoped the governor would deliver a message that signaled a willingness to transition toward cooperation with tribal leaders. What he heard was a governor who opted again to "use tragedy and fear-mongering for his own gain."
The governor's "fear-mongering" is a mantra he has repeated since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation established by treaty. Legal decisions that followed expanded that ruling to include the reservations of five other tribes relocated by the federal government to eastern Oklahoma.
Stitt contends the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision robbed Oklahoma "of the authority to prosecute crimes." Rather than working with tribal leaders, who have worked with local, state and federal partners to meet public safety needs of all residents, the governor continues to work against those efforts.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the crimes referenced by the governor in his speech "are tragic." The way to address that issue and other common problems, he said, "is to bring everyone together ... to develop real solutions, not to seek endless litigation that creates headlines but not much else."
"The relationship between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation is one between a state and a sovereign nation, one with specific rights, with a system of justice and with a separate jurisdiction," Hoskin said in his response to Stitt's address. We do not advocate for unequal rules, or for discrimination, as Oklahoma’s governor seems to claim. We seek the same ideals as we have for over a century, working together as a partner.”
Stitt should heed that message. If the governor is able to release whatever it is that has held him back from forging strong partnerships with the more than three dozen tribal nations in Oklahoma, he might have a shot at learning what it means to be a statesman.
