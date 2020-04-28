It just seems natural: the desire to extend a helping hand to others during times of need.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a presidential declaration, asking that COVID-19 be declared an act of God to protect the state’s oil producers, likely was an instinctual response. The governor’s urge to take that extra step might have been triggered by the fact his 2018 campaign received more money from donors with ties to the oil and gas industry than any other, according to data compiled by National Institute on Money in Politics.
What other motivating factor would explain such a short-sighted request that could produce a panoply of unintended consequences for countless others? Stitt contends the declaration would allow producers to cease production while prices and demand are low without fear of royalty owners canceling leases, an option sometimes allowed when there is any curtailment of production.
The legal implications of picking favorites could be infinite, choosing a set of rules for one sector that might not fit the needs of — or perhaps even harm — those engaged in other sectors of the economy. Any remedy for this pandemic will not be a one-size-fits-all fix, and any attempt to fashion a cure as a favor to donors likely will leave a mess that will take years to clean up in court.
While there are basic doctrinal principles of contract and tort law upon which parties may rely, there are various aspects of each that vary from state to state. Something considered as an act of God by courts in Oklahoma might be dismissed as run-of-the-mill in Ohio.
Take for example Stitt’s description of the hardships imposed upon the industry by the pandemic: “the near total disappearance of demand for oil and gas products as well as the imminent lack of available storage.” The governor also describes the “gross oversupply” of crude oil “and lack of available storage” that contributed to “the recent market collapse.”
In legal parlance an act of God generally is considered a misfortunate circumstance or injury that arises from an inevitable event that is unforeseen, unpreventable and overwhelming. The collapse in global oil markets is certainly misfortunate, but not unforeseen or unpreventable, and various courts that have looked at economic crises and dramatic drops in world oil prices have ruled such things do not constitute acts of God.
The governor will argue that a strong energy sector benefits all Oklahomans. We agree the industry is a rich part of Oklahoma tradition and has proven to be an invaluable economic partner for decades, but the governor should not let politics and short-sighted policies interfere with legal rights of others who might be harmed by a declaration sought for political favor.
