It can be unnerving when top executives express "substantial doubt" about the ability of their startup company "to continue as a going concern."
It borders on startling when the company stands to reap benefits from an incentives package reportedly worth up to $300 million offered less than a year ago by the governor. Fortunately for Oklahoma taxpayers, the incentives won't materialize unless the company meets performance standards.
Canoo, an electric vehicle startup, plans to build a manufacturing plant, customer service and financial center at Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. It pledged to create more than 2,000 new jobs at its new plant near Pryor, offering average annual salaries of at least $64,430 in exchange for Gov. Kevin Stitt's record-setting $15 million pledge from the Governor's Quick Action Closing Fund.
Since that announcement in June 2021, Canoo took steps to establish its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, where it plans to establish a research and development center. It also plans to construct in Arkansas “an advanced industrialization and low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles in the state,” which is expected to create 545 jobs.
While expressing concerns about its ability "to obtain sufficient funding" required "to execute our business plans," Canoo executives remained optimistic. Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila told investors during a conference call that construction of its Bentonville facilities was progressing "at record speed," and work had begun at its facility near Pryor.
We are most relieved by assurances offered by Brent Kisling, executive director at Oklahoma Department of Commerce. He said state incentives will be withheld until Canoo meets a series of performance-based metrics set by the state, protecting "Oklahoma taxpayers by ensuring that they are performance based and result in a net economic benefit to the state."
Canoo intends "to bring EVs to Everyone." That mission is expected to be propelled by "reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle."
We support Canoo's mission and back its efforts to make that happen in northeastern Oklahoma. But forgive us, if you must, for demanding this company — or any other in the future — performs as expected before the state delivers on its promise of financial support.
