If you have ever wanted to know more about storms, you should attend the free Skywarn Storm Spotter Training in Muskogee this week.
Muskogee County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are teaming up to provide the training that is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Storm spotters provide first-hand severe weather reports to their local officials and to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, which are used to make critical warning decisions.
According to the National Weather Service, “the goal of the training is not just to recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structure, which in turn better prepares the spotter for the extreme and unusual circumstances. Other topics covered include an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing/coordinating spotter groups, and important safety considerations.”
You will learn the basics about the different types of clouds, jet streams, air pressure, how thunderstorms develop, how to identify potential severe weather features, basic severe weather safety and how to report information.
Spring is knocking on our door, and Oklahomans know that means potentially dangerous storms. Even if you are just attending the training to be better informed about storms, it could help save a life in the future. It is worth attending, and you don’t even have to register!
