Earning a college degree is difficult enough without having to worry about predatory lenders taking advantage of student borrowers.
It was refreshing to see state lawmakers work together this year to pass a law with bipartisan support that will provide borrowers with additional protection. Senate Bill 261, which will take effect Nov. 1, prohibits companies that service federally backed student loans from defrauding or misleading borrowers, or engaging in deceptive practices.
State Sen. John M. Montgomery, R-Lawton, said he introduced the bill "to just fill in a gap" left by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He said the federal agency during the past few years had abandoned its role as an advocate for student borrowers.
Like Montgomery, we would like to believe most of those who are servicing student loans would just do the right thing. But enough evidence existed for Oklahoma lawmakers to join those in a handful of other states to add state-level protection.
The average student debt load for Oklahomans when they leave college is about $25,000. Interest accruing on student loans while they are in forbearance and payments are deferred can result with loan balances being much higher than planned — unscrupulous loan servicing companies that withhold information or give bad advice can result with even higher costs.
Student loan debt is a growing problem not only for individual borrowers, but for the national economy. Graduates saddled with student loan debt often delay marriage, home purchases and other financial decisions that promote stronger and more stable economic conditions.
Escalating levels of student loan debt is related to increased costs of fees and tuitions at colleges and universities that continue to see appropriated funds shrink. The higher costs of a college education promotes social inequalities in addition to post-graduate debt.
While the additional consumer protections for student borrowers was needed, we encourage them to do more — look at ways to increase the state's financial support of higher education and make it more accessible.
