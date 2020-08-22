A class-action lawsuit seeking refunds for a plethora of fees Oklahoma colleges and universities assess to offset the loss of appropriated funds has merit.
The parent of a University of Oklahoma student filed the lawsuit on behalf of those who paid thousands of dollars for services unrelated to coursework this past spring. Those services terminated early after campuses shut down in March in an effort to mitigate transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Students and their parents believe refunds are due — so do we. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education — a coordinating board that allocates appropriated funds for state colleges and universities and approves tuition and fee levels within legislative parameters — denies it has any contractual duty to refund money for undelivered services.
While the Board of Regents may not be the proper party to sue, there is no doubt students forked over hundreds of thousands of dollars to colleges and universities with the expectation of receiving something of value in return. College and university officials, albeit no fault of their own, failed to deliver the services for which fees were assessed, so refunds properly prorated are due.
The lawsuit seeks only reimbursement of fees that Grant Thetford, a lawyer with the Tulsa firm that represents the plaintiff, said are directed toward "very specific things." There is no claim for a reimbursement of tuition, which "goes toward the education" of these students, which Thetford acknowledged "the schools did a good job" of delivering through remote learning technology.
Officials likely will say there is no money in the state coffers to refund those fees, but there is little doubt the state will spend tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees trying to avoid paying refunds students deserve. This is unfortunate, not only because it is a waste of taxpayer funds, but it will erode the goodwill and reputations it took years for these institutions to establish.
Concerns about the pandemic likely will shrink enrollment as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The associated loss of tuition and fees combined with a 4% cut in state appropriations this year for Oklahoma higher education presents a dim financial outlook for colleges and universities.
To ensure viability in the future, the state needs to ensure students return to Oklahoma campuses rather than look toward those outside the state. To make sure that happens, the state should do what's right: refund fees in amounts comparable to the loss of services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.