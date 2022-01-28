THUMBS UP to the students and teachers at Tony Goetz Elementary School for working together to be named an Oklahoma School of Character by the citizenship organization Character.org.
The organization honors schools that show a "dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, school behavior and school climate."
Principal Sarah McWilliams said students have been working three years to acquire the designation.
Students learn to practice positive character traits — something we should all practice.
Promoting positive character traits benefits not only the students, but everyone with whom they have contact.
Kindness, compassion, honesty and respect are only a few of the traits students are practicing. This can only help them to succeed in life and in their community with those positive traits.
The next goal for Tony Goetz is to become a National School of Character. We think they are well on their way.
THUMBS UP to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation for providing Hilldale Elementary School students with a Champions Grant.
The Foundation, named for retired NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, awarded an $11,000 grant to Hilldale Elementary’s STEAM lab to help it incorporate a Social-Emotional Learning curriculum. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
A Social-Emotional Learning curriculum is designed to help children develop self-awareness and self-management skills. According to the foundation’s website, the curriculum also promotes responsible decision making, the development of relationship skills and social awareness.
STEAM Lab teacher Stacy McFarland said she was thrilled after learning she received the grant.
“Kids need this environment," she said. "They need hands-on activities. They need a creative space where they can explore. They learn from each other real quick. They support each other.”
Learning to work as a team is beneficial to all children. They learn how to interact toward a common goal. They learn how to contribute to the team effort. They learn how to listen to their peers to understand a different point of view.
