A recent summit for Muskogee residents to discuss gun violence in our city was an encouraging event and one we would like to see repeated.
Civic leaders, educators and law enforcement officials spoke to the group attending at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The event was hosted by the Muskogee Chapter of the NAACP. Moderator Melody Cranford, NAACP Youth and College event coordinator and an instructor at Cherokee Elementary, described later in the discussion how some gun violence in schools can be traced to bullying. Another suggested social media as a factor in negative behavior involving guns.
Another takeaway from the meeting is education about gun safety.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler focused on the family unit and how it’s each person’s responsibility to be there for the family.
“The overall question is, do we care about our village?” he said.
Cutler is right. In a time when being a single parent is more common, it really is a lot harder to raise a family. Heck, it's hard with two parents. But that's where the community comes in. We all have to take an active part in the lives of our youth. We have to encourage them, teach them, be there for them. Let's deter the violence before our young people learn from the wrong people.
We hope the community will continue to have these discussions, because if nothing is done, the problem will only get worse. No one wants to visit a loved one in jail or at a funeral home. Take an interest. Show you care. It could save a life.
