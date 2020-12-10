Creating a tax increment finance (TIF) district to build 120 homes on a 40-acre tract on the city's east side is a good way to provide more new homes in the city and increase the amount of ad valorem taxes for the city.
Funding for the infrastructure project would be derived from tax revenue representing the increment difference between the current value of the property and the new value once the property is developed. Taxing entities that receive ad valorem taxes would forgo a share of that new tax revenue for a predetermined period of time but benefit from increased property values when the TIF district expires.
A review committee will meet, likely in January, to determine if a TIF district would be the best way to finance the costs of the infrastructure — streets, curbs, sewers, water service and more — that would be needed for the new homes.
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said letters will be sent to school districts, county commissioners, and other entities that will select representatives to serve on the review committee. He said a plan also is being developed in advance of the first committee meeting.
If they don't create a TIF district, the city council will have to come up with some other options or that 40 acres of land will remain an undeveloped property and will bring in a lot less in taxes than it would if homes were built there for tax-paying citizens.
We believe in the concept of the TIF district and believe it will work for Muskogee.
