Schools across the state are struggling to get substitute teachers, but the governor's answer to the problem is not the solution.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt proposed using state employees to fill in as substitutes. As substitute bus drivers — yes. But as teachers? No.
COVID-19 has created a desperate need for substitutes all around the country. Retired teachers who, under normal circumstances, would return to the classroom to help, now fear contracting the potentially deadly illness. They're not willing to risk their lives by substitute teaching.
Area schools have reported more staff and faculty absences during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Muskogee Public Schools Human Resources Director Bradley G. Eddy said he has seen an increase.
"I can say with certainty that we have received documentation for more employee COVID cases since we returned from winter break than we had in August through December," Eddy said. "We had nearly 60 adult cases for the first 19 weeks and we have so far had nearly 100 documented cases since Jan. 1, and these continue to come in daily."
Fort Gibson and Hilldale are in the same boat. With the help of substitutes from within the community and support personnel taking on additional tasks, students are still suffering.
Gov. Stitt's executive order allows state employees to substitute teach during their regular work hours.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said he is not seeking employees of other state agencies.
"We have not got people to come sub per the governor's proclamation," he said. "That's not happening. Those people have their own jobs they need to be doing."
We believe those state employees need to do their own jobs — the jobs they were hired to perform and the jobs for which they are qualified. They were not hired as teachers. Many don't have the skills to be a teacher. And if the state is paying those employees their normal wages, isn't that just an expensive babysitter?
Our children deserve trained teachers who can teach our children to be critical thinkers.
