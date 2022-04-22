THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson Middle School students whose art is on display at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa.
Fort Gibson students' art work is among hundreds of student pieces on display through May 8 at the museum. The exhibit, “The Big Show: Work by Young Artists,” displays works from youths 4 through 18 years of age. About 38 of those are from Fort Gibson Middle School.
In all fairness, FGMS art teacher Shawna Phillips should get some of the credit for encouraging her students to enter their work.
“I really love that they can see art in a different way, see creativity as the value that it has,” Phillips said. “Some of the newest estimates are saying that 80 percent of the jobs in the next 10 years are going to be in the creative industries. So I want kids to figure out that this voice can be a valuable voice as well, not just math, science and English, not just the core subjects.”
Students who submitted their work will take a field trip to Philbrook to see their work, as well as the rest of the museum. Some of the children have never been to a museum, so the opportunity to visit the museum will open their eyes to another world — the world of art, expression and creativity.
• • •
THUMBS UP to another artist, Relic Foster, a student at Norwood Elementary School who won first place for his age group in the 31st annual Oklahoma Department of Transportation Trash Poster Contest.
Relic's anti-littering artwork will represent the month of May in the 2023 state calendar. He won $300, a T-shirt with his art design, poster board and laminated copies of his art, state legislative award citation, and special recognition on the House floor and Senate chamber at the State Capitol.
Relic is among 14 Oklahoma students be recognized for their winning anti-littering art messages, which will be featured in the state’s 2023 annual Trash Poster Contest calendar. The creativity demonstrated by kindergarten through 12th-grade students highlights the state’s anti-litter message through art.
“There were so many creative and passionate entries this year; it’s reassuring that our younger citizens want to take such an active role in improving the environment. Their work continues to inspire us in our mission to end littering across Oklahoma,” said Melody Johnson, ODOT beautification coordinator.
Way to go Relic! Good job!
