This record-popping resurgence in new COVID-19 cases was predictable, considering the state's haste to reopen with little regard to guidelines published by the White House.
From the onset of this pandemic, public health experts made clear the importance of testing, tracing and isolating patients and carriers of the novel coronavirus to curb community transmission. But four months after the first known COVID-19 case was reported publicly in Oklahoma, those who get tested today must wait seven to 10 days to learn the results.
That delay is unacceptable. And the fact that Gov. Kevin Stitt and his interim commissioner of health only now are planning to use federal pandemic aid to update a "manual reporting system" blamed for the delay of disseminating vitally important information is reprehensible.
It is well established now that this virus, for which there is no proven treatment or vaccine, can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. Collecting a specimen from a person who exhibits no symptoms of COVID-19, knowing that person could expose others to the novel coronavirus during the next week while awaiting the results of a test ignores the public health risks testing is supposed to prevent.
Documents show the Oklahoma State Department of Health began issuing advisories in early January — if not before — about this virus, acknowledging the probable severity of what was described then as a pneumonia. The advisory, distributed to physicians, urgent care centers, emergency rooms and laboratories, instructed those who had contact with patients under investigation to "wear an N95 disposable face piece respirator" and "take contact and airborne isolation precautions" for inpatient care.
Nearly two months lapsed before Oklahomans learned about the state's first COVID-19 case, and the governor declared an emergency nine days later. The first congressional package passed in response to the pandemic, which was signed into law before the end of March, promised free testing for all — that pledge remains unfulfilled due to a lack of supplies, manpower and — probably most of all — leadership at the highest levels of government.
Four months later, the United States leads the world in the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of lives claimed by the disease. Still, there appears to be no plan to do what experts say is necessary — and has been proven to work — to put this crisis behind us: test, trace and isolate.
