THUMBS UP to the staff at Camp Bennett for carrying on a tradition that had very personal roots for the camp’s founders, Hadley and Louise Bennett.
The Bennetts worked tirelessly to create Camp Bennett. The area near Honor Heights Park was opened in 1975 to provide a recreational day camp experience for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
The facility offers campers the chance to participate in physical and educational activities. The staff and the campers become close throughout their weeks in camp together. Each small group of campers has two to three volunteers that remain with them during the four weeks of camp.
Louise Bennett believed every child had potential and it was her mission to see that those children had opportunities to fulfill their potential.
The Bennett’s daughter, Carol, had special needs. Carol inspired the couple to create ways to enhance her life. Muskogee benefited from the Bennetts’ commitment.
Although the Bennetts have died, their legacy lives on through Camp Bennett, and Muskogee is grateful.
• • •
THUMBS UP to City of Muskogee Foundation whose directors doled out $3.74 million on Monday in support of more than two dozen local programs designed to improve the quality of life.
Money will go toward the Muskogee Teen Center program, Girl Scouts, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Women Who Care, Kids’ Space, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Fur Babies, money for the arts, and more.
These organizations benefit children, teens and adults. One grant will even help a Spay and Neuter Clinic Program to cut down on the number of pet pregnancies. Another program provides vouchers for mammograms in an effort to fight breast cancer. Directors also awarded Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty a five-year grant worth more than $1.94 million. The grant funds operations and programs designed to break generational cycle of poverty.
How fortunate is Muskogee to have a way to fund such worthy programs that benefit so many people. Thank you to Foundation members for helping our residents help others.
