Muskogee should be so proud of the staff with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
The Claremore Veterans Center saw spikes in COVID-19 cases for veterans and for their staff. The EOVAHCS responded in several ways.
EOVAHCS Engineering staff converted the third floor of the facility to a negative pressure COVID-only ward.
Employees volunteered to work with staff at the Claremore Veterans Center to help care for veterans.
Because many Claremore staff have been unable to work because they either tested positive or were awaiting results, EOVAHCS deployed more than 30 employees from various services to help out.
Mark Morgan, director of EOVAHCS, said he was proud of the employees who volunteered.
“My team brings a higher level of nursing care than is required in a nursing home setting but, in this situation, it is warranted as our veterans need more attention while they combat the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
Ross Foote, chief of Inpatient Nursing at EOVAHCS, is one of those volunteers.
Many of the patients in Claremore are from Muskogee and are familiar with some of the staff at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
These volunteers are risking their health, which is not something most people would be eager to do. As of Aug. 20, there had been 129 cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths at the Claremore Veterans Center have been attributed to COVID-19.
We are so grateful that there are people ready to step up and work in these dangerous situations but are determined to help out our veterans who so desperately need them.
