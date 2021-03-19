THUMBS UP to Park Naturalist Tom Roberts who spent this week leading nature hikes and history hikes in Honor Heights Park.
The hikes were offered during Spring Break through today.
In addition to being free, the walks were a great way to get some fresh air and exercise outdoors while social distancing.
The history hike was something new. Honor Heights Park has a rich history that began in 1909 and deserves to be shared.
With all Honor Heights has to offer and with the wonderful events that take place there throughout the year, it's no wonder the park is known as Muskogee's Crown Jewel.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee Executive Director Susan Hoog and the sponsors who have signed up for this year's spelling bee. After the COVID-19 pandemic kept spellers away in 2020, the event is back on track.
Hoog said she expects about 86 schools to participate, down from the 2019 bee. The event will be April 23 at the Muskogee Civic Center.
“It is less because some of the schools are still virtual,” Hoog said. “We didn’t get out and recruit this year. But we think it’s a great group, considering the situation.”
Contestants are coming from as far away as Wyandotte, Okemah, Atoka and Moffett.
Even though social distancing will take place in the Civic Center, contestants must wear masks until they step up to the microphone to spell, or unless they’re eating or drinking. Contestants’ refreshments will be individually packaged.
Another change will be the audience. Although families of participants will be able to attend, this year's bee will not be open to the public. If you know any of this year's participants, congratulate them on making it to the Spelling Bee.
