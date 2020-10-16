THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Muskogee Medical Foundation, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee/Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Auxiliary and the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Nursing Department for hosing “Boo on the Flu.”
The groups make it possible for people to receive a free flu shot at the drive-thru event. This is the 26th year for “Boo on the Flu” and was planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Honor Heights Park.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Health care systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever.
While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits:
• Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.
• Getting a flu vaccine can also save health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.
• Flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu.
• Flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.
• Flu vaccine can be lifesaving in children.
THUMBS UP to the Toyota Corporation, Gulf States Toyota of Houston, Jim Norton Toyota of Tulsa and James Hodge Toyota of Muskogee for providing a car for students to work on at Indian Capital Technology Center.
The 2019 Corolla presented to ICTC has 25 miles on it.
And a special thumbs up goes to two ICTC alumni, Luke Jackson and Greg Foster. They run the parts and service operation for Jim Norton and worked with Toyota Corporate to get the donation for ICTC.
Toyota sees ICTC as a pipeline for students to get the education they need to be hired by Toyota in the future.
Vehicle donations are hard to come by. The donation of a brand new vehicle allows students to learn about all of the features in a new car. Toyota believes in our students.
“It really shows that Toyota cares about their future technicians and the future of the automotive industry,” said Zach Kuykendall of Muskogee. “I’m absolutely grateful for every opportunity that Vo-Tech gives me. This, along with Toyota, opens up a lot of pathways.
