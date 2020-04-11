THUMBS UP to those with the ingenuity to help others by 3-D printing mask sets for health care workers as COVID-19 blankets the country.
Indian Capital Technology Center, Muskogee High School’s Fab Lab, Advantage Controls, Optronics and Muskogee Public Library are taking part in making mask sets.
County Commissioner Ken Doke has been part of the inspiration to get mask sets made at ICTC.
Health care personnel and emergency responders have to be protected to be able to help others. Without these masks, these workers face the possibility of contracting the virus and spreading it to others.
A big thanks goes out to all who are making masks, whether by sewing them or manufacturing them in other ways.
THUMBS UP to the Ark of Faith for helping feed Muskogee's less fortunate. The Ark, a Christian charity at 401 E. Broadway, has offered free breakfasts and lunches for homeless people on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The Ark of Faith makes sure those who dine with them practice social distancing. They must also wash their hands when they enter the building. Tables are sanitized as soon as someone is finished and leaves.
As much of the population shelters at home, there are those — right here in Muskogee — who have no homes. They already have their own struggles with which to deal. Being able to get meals, even three days a week, is priceless to those who need compassion as well as a meal.
