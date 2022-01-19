Muskogee dodged a bullet this week in the form of a snowy winter blast, but had it could have been worse. The storm that blew through the area over the weekend caused few issues.
We could all sleep better knowing there are plenty of people who are ready to spring into action, if necessary.
The list is long, but it includes the city, county and state employees who keep our roads sanded and salted to make travel possible and a little less treacherous.
It includes paramedics who brave any and every kind of weather to perform their jobs to keep us healthy.
It includes all of the doctors and nurses who travel to work no matter what the weather to perform their jobs.
It includes law enforcement officers who respond to injury collisions, fender benders, as well as all of the other calls they are required to respond to. Crime doesn’t stop because there is snow on the ground. In fact, it ramps up. Domestic calls (which can be the most dangerous call an officer has to deal with) increase when people are forced to spend time together in closed spaces. (COVID-19 has only made that situation worse.)
Utility workers who keep our power on were ready to brave the elements to make sure we aren’t all sitting around in the dark.
There are a lot of people who are ready to go to work in bad situations.
And for those folks, we are truly grateful. Thank you all for being prepared to help make our lives better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.