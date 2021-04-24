Oklahoma lawmakers unveiled proposed maps for legislative districts, which are required to be redrawn every 10 years to reflect shifts in the state's population.
They produced what appears — at first blush — to be acceptable products.
They respected demands to be open and transparent throughout the redistricting process, conducting 22 public meetings throughout the year — virtually and in person — to gather input. The proposed maps reflect that input, with several districts being drawn in response to requests made during those meetings.
While a couple of districts would be relocated under the proposed redistricting plans, the elected officials from those districts are term-limited and would be unaffected. That was not the case in 2010, when Republicans booted Sen. Jim Wilson from his seat representing constituents in Cherokee County.
The districts appear to be more compact, contiguous, and generally adhere to geographic or geopolitical boundaries. The proposed House map would retain the three existing Black-majority districts and one Hispanic-majority district that exist.
While this redistricting exercise appears to have been carried out fairly on its face, the devil will be in the details. Sophisticated mapping software available today makes that more problematic than it has been in the past, and increased representation of urban interests at the Capitol may drown out rural voices.
State law introduces an inherent risk when the decennial redistricting process takes place. It may be time to examine other options that remove those risks, especially when so much evidence of a win-at-all-cost strategy exists.
