Thursday marks the anniversary of the Great American Smokeout, an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to smoke-free lives. The Great American Smokeout, which has been helping people quit tobacco for more than 40 years, provides an opportunity for everyone to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan on the day of the event.
Giving up tobacco can be very difficult. You want something in your hand. You're used to smoking when you wake or after a meal.
But, once you quit, food tastes better, your sense of smell improves, you breathe easier and you can finally get rid of that smoker's cough and the smell that permeates your clothes, your hair, your car, your house.
Oklahomans are fortunate that we have the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, which can provide free resources and support to help you reach your goal of being tobacco free. Since 2003, more than 450,000 Oklahomans have used the Helpline’s resources. In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides FREE services including text and email support, free patches, gum or lozenges. Quit coaches are available 24/7 to help create a customized quit plan.
From 1965 to 2016, cigarette smoking among adults in the United States decreased from 42% to about 15.5%. Strong smoke-free policies, media campaigns, and increases in the prices of tobacco products are at least partly credited for these decreases, according to the American Cancer Society.
While cigarette smoking rates have dropped, about 37.8 million Americans smoke cigarettes. About half of all Americans who keep smoking will die because of their smoking. Each year more than 480,000 people in the United States die from illnesses caused by smoking.
Your life is important. You have to be dedicated to quitting. Make up your mind that you can do it and stick with it. Don't be afraid to ask for help.
What to do
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
