Nearly 30 years have passed since the Local Development Act was signed into law — it is likely in need of reform and revision.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, plans to undertake that task during the legislative session as he shepherds Senate Bill 1319 through the Legislature. We trust he will handle this important task, which will require a balancing of important — but competing — interests.
The law provides local governments the authority to grant incentives and exemptions from taxation within designated areas. The economic development tool also allows local governments an opportunity to designate certain areas as tax districts where revenue is apportioned for redevelopment.
SB 1319 is a bill requested by constituents concerned about the prospect of overuse or abuse of a tool that temporarily diverts future revenue from intended recipients. Public schools and vocational-technical schools most often have the potential to experience the greatest loss of revenue when a tax increment finance district is created.
The funding mechanism works by establishing a baseline for the amount of sales and property tax generated for a specific period prior to development. Jurisdictions entitled to receive tax revenue from the special tax district will receive funding at that level for the predetermined life of the TIF district.
As development occurs and the tax base grows, any new revenue that exceeds the baseline level may be apportioned for local development within the TIF district. That revenue stream may be tapped for project funding or incentives to entice private development.
We share concerns that schools and other entities that share these revenue streams have about TIF districts: Diverting new revenue generated within a special tax district for more than 15 years — maybe 20 years — might be too long, and the criteria that once limited the creation of a TIF district has expanded over time unnecessarily.
These are things that must be revisited. It is especially important at a time when business interests have had an outsized influence on legislation.
We urge lawmakers to keep those interests in check. While we support the need for economic development, that cannot happen at the expense of our public schools.
