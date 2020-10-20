After only one year of existence, the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Board was scrapped before it ever got off the ground, and we think they did not get a fair chance to succeed or fail.
The decision was made to transfer the responsibility of marketing and promoting Muskogee tourism and area events to the Roxy Theater Community Trust, which will be reestablished as Muskogee Tourism Trust.
Five people who previously served on the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Committee or represent various tourism interests in the area will have an opportunity to serve in an advisory capacity. The trust will be responsible for administering day-to-day operations, oversee staff, which will include a new director who will earn a projected annual salary of $62,000, and approve all claims.
The reason this discussion came up this year was because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism and hotel-motel tax revenue, said Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed.
It's unfair to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Board to be criticized during the pandemic. Tourism is down all over the country as people try to determine whether they should be traveling as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The decision to change course a third time in three years is a hasty decision that could have been postponed. The Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Committee should have had more time to determine whether they could succeed.
