Oklahomans have the right to know how much the state is paying individual landowners impacted by planned turnpike expansion projects , and our legislators should write laws to provide transparency and oversight.
After all, that is our money the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is spending.
Transparency is key to gaining the trust of the public. The only way for people to know that their money is being spent properly is to know what it is being spent on, how much is being spent, and who benefits from the money spent.
But the lack of transparency on the part of the OTA contradicts the state’s Open Records laws and could breed corruption as OTA continues acquiring land to expand its turnpike network across the state, one expert said.
CNHI, the parent company of the Muskogee Phoenix and 13 other Oklahoma newspapers, requested records the OTA provided that indicate that since the start of 2021, it has spent a total of $1.95 million to purchase about 68.37 acres in Creek and Lincoln counties. OTA averaged $28,521 an acre for 35 Turner Turnpike-related land acquisitions.
OTA refuses to say how much it compensated each individual landowner, citing an exemption in Oklahoma law that its officials argue allows them to withhold “personal financial information, credit reports or other financial data obtained by or submitted to a public body for the purpose of evaluating credit worthiness, obtaining a license, permit or for the purpose of becoming qualified to contract with a public body.”
In some cases, if a landowner knows who the buyer is, they may hike up the price, and there are different reasons why property values are different. But if everything is is done legally and fairly, why would the OTA withhold such information?
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state’s open records and open meetings law, said it’s “shocking” that a government agency is trying to withhold the price it paid for land.
“The concern would be that they’re shortchanging some people and giving other people sweetheart deals,” he said. “It is absurd that government would claim that what it’s paying people for land, whatever goes into that price … is somehow a secret.”
Oklahoma legislators should craft laws to create greater oversight and transparency of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
