Muskogee’s Salvation Army works hard to help those less fortunate, but when people dump their trash behind the store, they are thinking of no one but themselves.
Salvation Army Family Store Manager Raylene Katowich says this is a common occurrence at their store in Shawnee Crossing, and it costs the store approximately $200 for the Salvation Army to haul the broken down furniture to the landfill. It happens to other businesses in the shopping center, too.
This is a problem that has long plagued Muskogee. When Golden Rule had a thrift store on West Shawnee Bypass, it was very common for people to dump off their discards, many of which also had to be hauled to the landfill. People will dump items wherever they can find a spot where they think no one will see them. Over the weekend, someone dumped a chaise lounge out in the open, near the street, in the parking lot near a donation box for clothing at Shawnee Crossing.
This is unacceptable. People are taking advantage of the good nature of others. Unfortunately, these nonprofits and businesses are forced into hauling this stuff away. There’s nothing else they can do — except point their cameras where they will be able to get pictures of the offenders and their vehicles to pass on to police.
The city offers Free Dump Days throughout the year. If people can haul their junk to a shopping center, they can haul it to the landfill. People should take advantage of the free days and not take advantage of others.
We would hope that people would take care of themselves and be considerate of others.
