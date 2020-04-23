News about a side bet Gov. Kevin Stitt made with leaders of two Oklahoma tribes who agreed to forge new gaming compacts provides another example of overreach by government's executive branch.
The governor's urge to try to divide the tribes by whittling down the number of those that have compacts with automatic renewal clauses and conquering them is another reason voters should think twice before electing people who have been plucked from board rooms. The instinct to seize control at any cost and consolidate power is anti-ethical to good government practices.
The Comanche and Otoe-Missouria tribes were parties to a federal lawsuit filed by the Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw nations on Dec. 31 — the eve of expiration for state gaming compacts with 35 tribes. The lawsuit was filed in pursuit of a declaration by the court in support of the tribes' interpretation of the automatic renewal clause.
The judge in that case ordered the parties to mediate their claims in good faith, but the governor appears to have taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered casinos across the state to promote public health and safety. Tribes — and the communities in which their members live and work — rely on revenue generated by casinos and undoubtedly have taken an economic hit.
Stitt said Tuesday the modernized gaming compacts create certainty and clarity around the value of exclusivity and establish competitive market fees with benefits to the state and both tribes but unique to each. The compacts would expand gaming for the two tribes to include sportsbook betting and house-banked card games, establishing clear rules and expectations about compliance.
While there are questions about Stitt's unilateral authority to ink these compacts, there is less doubt about the appearance of his swing, which looks more like a sucker punch. That's unfortunate, considering he made this move during a time of crisis, when Oklahomans should be uniting rather than trying to divide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.