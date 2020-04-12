Leaders of 26 tribes sent a letter to Oklahoma’s governor this past week urging him to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to protect the public and help slow the transmission of COVID-19.
Tribal leaders described this week as "a pivotal moment," and pointed to the success of slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases in states and countries that adopted more expansive shelter at home orders. We believe the tribes' recommendation is wise and should be adopted as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus approaches its projected peak in Oklahoma later this month.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt issued what he calls a "safer at home" order earlier this month, which is more limited in scope than some that were adopted by municipalities before state government acted. It applies to residents 65 years and older and Oklahomans who have more serious health issues, but it does not take into account a Harvard University study that shows all residents — regardless of age or health conditions — are more susceptible to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 if they live in areas where air pollution is a problem.
Just this past Thursday there was an air quality advisory for fine particulate matter — which can exacerbate a disease that impacts the lungs — for several counties in this area. These fine particulates posed a moderate risk for residents in 14 counties, including Muskogee County, and was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups — this problem could get worse as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has decided to give polluters a break during this pandemic.
Stitt believes his executive order is better. We believe the tribes' is best. We urge the governor to follow the lead of our tribal leaders, who were quick to act when they temporarily shuttered gaming operations to promote social distancing.
